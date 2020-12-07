Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Magnusson assumes command of the 914th ARW

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, Fourth Air Force commander, gives Col. Carl Magnusson command of the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. during an assumption of command ceremony on July 12, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Magnusson assumes command of the 914th ARW, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

