U.S. Air Force Col. Carl Magnusson assumes command of the 914th Air Refueling Wing in an assumption of command ceremony at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. on July 12, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2020 16:57
|Photo ID:
|6272280
|VIRIN:
|200712-F-HZ625-008
|Resolution:
|5825x3277
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Magnusson assumes command of the 914th ARW, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
