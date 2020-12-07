Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, Fourth Air Force commander, Col. Carl Magnusson, 914th ARW commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Eason of the 914th Air Refueling Wing conduct an assumption of command ceremony for the 914th on July 12, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 17:00 Photo ID: 6272279 VIRIN: 200712-F-HZ625-007 Resolution: 5192x2921 Size: 1.89 MB Location: NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Magnusson assumes command of the 914th ARW, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.