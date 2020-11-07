Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UAMTF-627 Soldiers receive integration training [Image 1 of 4]

    UAMTF-627 Soldiers receive integration training

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2020

    Photo by Maj. Loni Ayers 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sharia Leal, a preventive medicine specialist assigned to Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force – 627, receives training as part of joint reception, staging, onward movement and integration at the Rudder U.S. Army Reserve Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 11, 2020. The UAMTF is comprised of Soldiers with various medical specialties from the 627th Hospital Center, Fort Carson, Colo., and deployed to support San Antonio hospitals during the COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to states in need. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Loni R. Ayers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 12:17
    Photo ID: 6272235
    VIRIN: 200711-A-MJ835-469
    Resolution: 3185x2710
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UAMTF-627 Soldiers receive integration training [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Loni Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Texas
    Fort Sam Houston
    San Antonio
    Army
    U.S. Army North
    NORTHERN Command
    JRSOI
    COVID-19
    DSFC19
    Department of Defense COVID-19 Response
    UAMTF

