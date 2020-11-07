UAMTF-627 Soldiers receive integration training

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sharia Leal, a preventive medicine specialist assigned to Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force – 627, receives training as part of joint reception, staging, onward movement and integration at the Rudder U.S. Army Reserve Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 11, 2020. The UAMTF is comprised of Soldiers with various medical specialties from the 627th Hospital Center, Fort Carson, Colo., and deployed to support San Antonio hospitals during the COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to states in need. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Loni R. Ayers)

