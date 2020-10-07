200710-N-ML755-1140 ARABIAN GULF (July 10, 2020) –An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 48, prepares for takeoff on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) July 10, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

