    USS Paul Hamilton [Image 5 of 5]

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Jackson 

    200708-N-ML755-1171 ARABIAN GULF (July 8, 2020) Logistics Specialist Seaman Sol Hernandez, left, passes supplies to Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Reggie Leake, right, aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Walter S Diehl (T-AO-193) July 8, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke-points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 09:21
    VIRIN: 200708-N-ML755-1171
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

