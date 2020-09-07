200709-N-NC885-1020 Philippine Sea (July 9, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Kelvin Tyler, from Philadelphia, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), monitors an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Magicians of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 during flight operations. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 08:00 Photo ID: 6272188 VIRIN: 200709-N-NC885-1020 Resolution: 5519x3679 Size: 1.75 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sterett Sailors Participate in Flight Operations, by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.