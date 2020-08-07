200708-N-NC885-1051 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 8, 2020)

Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Kelvin Tyler, from Philadelphia, picks up chocks and chains prior to an MH-60R Helicopter from the “Magicians” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 lifting off the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 08:01 Photo ID: 6272175 VIRIN: 200708-N-NC885-1051 Resolution: 4855x3354 Size: 1.89 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sterett Sailors Participate in Flight Operations, by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.