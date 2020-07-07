CTF 56 Live-Fire Exercise

200707-N-AT101-1181 ARABIAN GULF (July 7, 2020) A Mark VI patrol boat, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, and a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, conducts a live-fire exercise in the Arabian Gulf, July 7, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)

