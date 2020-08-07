Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sterett Sailors Participate in Flight Operations

    Sterett Sailors Participate in Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200708-N-NC885-1024 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 8, 2020)
    Boatswain's Mate 3rd David Mashburn, from Bakersfield, Calif., directs Sailors assigned to the “Magicians” of Helicopter Squadron HSM-35 away from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during flight operations on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 08:01
    Photo ID: 6272131
    VIRIN: 200708-N-NC885-1024
    Resolution: 5386x3591
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: BAKERSFIELD, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sterett Sailors Participate in Flight Operations, by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    "USS Sterett
    Helicopter
    DDG 104
    HSM 35
    Sterett Sailors
    Forever Dauntless"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT