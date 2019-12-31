U.S. Army Sgt. Kyle Alejandro, Spc. Quinn Mazepa, Sgt. Jonathan Kennedy, and Spc. Alez Seccia participate in a Pilates class at the Schofield Barracks Soldier Recovery Unit. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2020 17:14
|Photo ID:
|6272080
|VIRIN:
|191231-A-A4714-1055
|Resolution:
|238x319
|Size:
|95.74 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pilates Instructor [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pilates instructor uses physics law to encourage movement
LEAVE A COMMENT