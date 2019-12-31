Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilates Instructor [Image 1 of 2]

    Pilates Instructor

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Heather Palmer instructs a Pilates class for Soldiers assigned to the Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Soldier Recovery Unit. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

