Heather Palmer instructs a Pilates class for Soldiers assigned to the Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Soldier Recovery Unit. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2020 17:14
|Photo ID:
|6272079
|VIRIN:
|191231-A-A4714-1050
|Resolution:
|556x376
|Size:
|167.44 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pilates Instructor [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pilates instructor uses physics law to encourage movement
LEAVE A COMMENT