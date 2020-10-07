U.S. Army Spc. Jennifer Davenport, assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Carson, Colo., paddles on a stand-up paddle board. Davenport also mountain biked and kayaked during an adaptive reconditioning trip for Soldiers in the Army Recovery Care Program. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2020 16:42
|Photo ID:
|6272069
|VIRIN:
|200710-A-A4714-1020
|Resolution:
|1659x1244
|Size:
|286.9 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ARCP Cyclist [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spc. Jennifer Davenport: Empowering the cyclist within
LEAVE A COMMENT