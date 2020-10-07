A Coast Guard Station Key West 24-foot Special Purpose Craft—Shallow Water boat crew rescued a 64-year-old man, July 10, 2020, after his pleasure craft became disabled 12 miles north of Key West. Coast Guard Sector Key West command center watchstanders received a relay call from the Key West Police stating a 17-foot pleasure craft had reportedly been disabled for 24 hours and the vessel operator was running low on water and food. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Coleman Lehoullier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.11.2020 13:50 Photo ID: 6271987 VIRIN: 200710-G-G0107-2001 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.84 MB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard assists mariner aboard disabled vessel 12 miles north of Key West [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.