    Coast Guard assists mariner aboard disabled vessel 12 miles north of Key West [Image 1 of 2]

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station Key West 24-foot Special Purpose Craft—Shallow Water boat crew rescued a 64-year-old man, July 10, 2020, after his pleasure craft became disabled 12 miles north of Key West. Coast Guard Sector Key West command center watchstanders received a relay call from the Key West Police stating a 17-foot pleasure craft had reportedly been disabled for 24 hours and the vessel operator was running low on water and food. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Coleman Lehoullier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists mariner aboard disabled vessel 12 miles north of Key West [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

