    Wyomig Air Guardsmen come home. [Image 2 of 3]

    Wyomig Air Guardsmen come home.

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2018

    Photo by Sgt. Ashley Smith 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, returned home January 13th, 2018, where they were greeted by family, friends and fellow Airman. They returning Airman were on a deployment to the Middle East. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley L. Smith)

