Wyomig Air Guardsmen come home.

Members of the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, returned home January 13th, 2018, where they were greeted by family, friends and fellow Airman. They returning Airman were on a deployment to the Middle East. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley L. Smith)
|01.13.2018
|07.11.2020 11:53
|6271917
|180113-Z-GJ822-108
|5472x3648
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|2
|0
|0
