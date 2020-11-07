A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement boat crew conducted a boarding of the 75-foot pleasure craft, Lady H and the 78-foot pleasure craft, Own the Night, and terminated the operations of the vessels July 10, 2020 after dicovering safety violations. Vessels operating as illegal charters can be dangerous to passengers aboard them because these vessel often do not have properly credentialed operators and safety equipment aboard in case of a maritime emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Miami Beach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2020 Date Posted: 07.11.2020 11:46 Photo ID: 6271915 VIRIN: 200710-G-G0107-1003 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.2 MB Location: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard halts 2 illegal charters near Star Island [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.