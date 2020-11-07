Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard halts 2 illegal charters near Star Island [Image 2 of 2]

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement boat crew conducted a boarding of the 75-foot pleasure craft, Lady H and the 78-foot pleasure craft, Own the Night, and terminated the operations of the vessels July 10, 2020 after dicovering safety violations. Vessels operating as illegal charters can be dangerous to passengers aboard them because these vessel often do not have properly credentialed operators and safety equipment aboard in case of a maritime emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Miami Beach)

