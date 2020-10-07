A F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing deploys chaff and flare countermeasures while maneuvering over Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020, as part of JBER Salutes, a two-day event to show appreciation to service members and nearly 100 Anchorage-area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. The service members and COVID Heroes, nominated for their support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, toured various areas of the installation, viewed exhibits and static displays of aircraft, and watched demonstrations by Explosive Ordnance Disposal, military working dog teams, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear experts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.11.2020 01:26 Photo ID: 6271824 VIRIN: 200710-F-HY271-037 Resolution: 6125x4083 Size: 6.59 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 29 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBER Salutes local COVID-19 Heroes [Image 12 of 12], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.