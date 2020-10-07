JBER Salutes local COVID-19 Heroes

U.S. Air Force Capt. Will “Kong” Remien, 18th Aggressor Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot stationed at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, talks to Kamelia Pinnock-Rutty, North Star Behavioral Health and Chris Kyle Patriots Hospital Mental Health specialist, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020, as part of JBER Salutes, a two-day event to show appreciation to service members and approximately 100 Anchorage-area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. The service members and COVID Heroes, nominated for their support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, toured various areas of the installation, viewed exhibits and static displays of aircraft, and watched demonstrations by Explosive Ordnance Disposal, military working dog teams, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear experts. Attendees also watched aerial demonstrations by the Joint Forces Demonstration and F-22 Raptor Demonstration teams.

Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US