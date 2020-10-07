JBER Salutes local COVID-19 Heroes

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Parcha, pararescueman with 212th Rescue Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, briefs JBER Salutes attendees on the pararescue mission and training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020, as part of JBER Salutes, a two-day event to show appreciation to service members and approximately 100 Anchorage-area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. The service members and COVID Heroes, nominated for their support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, toured various areas of the installation, viewed exhibits and static displays of aircraft, and watched demonstrations by Explosive Ordnance Disposal, military working dog teams, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear experts. Attendees also watched aerial demonstrations by the Joint Forces Demonstration and F-22 Raptor Demonstration teams.

