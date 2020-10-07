Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs injured hiker from Mount Angeles in Olympic National Park, Washington

    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs injured hiker from Mount Angeles in Olympic National Park, Washington

    PORT ANGELES, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cynthia Oldham 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles in Washington transfers the care of a 62-year-old woman to emergency medical services personnel Friday, July 10, 2020. The aircrew medically evacuated the woman from Mount Angeles in Olympic National Park in Washington after she injured her ankle and was unable to descend the terrain. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 23:54
    Photo ID: 6271776
    VIRIN: 200710-G-G0213-001
    Resolution: 3024x2268
    Size: 820.95 KB
    Location: PORT ANGELES, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew medevacs injured hiker from Mount Angeles in Olympic National Park, Washington, by PO2 Cynthia Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Search and Rescue
    Inland SAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT