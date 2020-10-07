A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles in Washington transfers the care of a 62-year-old woman to emergency medical services personnel Friday, July 10, 2020. The aircrew medically evacuated the woman from Mount Angeles in Olympic National Park in Washington after she injured her ankle and was unable to descend the terrain. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 23:54 Photo ID: 6271776 VIRIN: 200710-G-G0213-001 Resolution: 3024x2268 Size: 820.95 KB Location: PORT ANGELES, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard aircrew medevacs injured hiker from Mount Angeles in Olympic National Park, Washington, by PO2 Cynthia Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.