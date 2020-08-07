Sterett Sailors Participate in Flight Operations

200708-N-NC885-1013 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 8, 2020)

Sailors assigned to the “Magicians” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 board an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

