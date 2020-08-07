200708-N-NC885-1008 Philippine Sea (July 8th, 2020)
Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) and the Helicopter Squadron HSM-35 conduct flight operations. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 21:45
|Photo ID:
|6271715
|VIRIN:
|200708-N-NC885-1008
|Resolution:
|5086x3693
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sterett Sailors Participate in Flight Operations, by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT