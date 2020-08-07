Sterett Sailors Participate in Flight Operations

200708-N-NC885-1008 Philippine Sea (July 8th, 2020)

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) and the Helicopter Squadron HSM-35 conduct flight operations. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

