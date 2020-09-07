15th MEU Marines communicate beyond line of site

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stage on the flight line before transporting Marines for beyond line of sight training at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, July 9, 2020. The BLOS training improved and expanded skills needed to facilitate communication between adjacent units or higher headquarters that are located beyond the horizon and cannot be physically seen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

