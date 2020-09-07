Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines communicate beyond line of site [Image 2 of 2]

    15th MEU Marines communicate beyond line of site

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stage on the flight line before transporting Marines for beyond line of sight training at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, July 9, 2020. The BLOS training improved and expanded skills needed to facilitate communication between adjacent units or higher headquarters that are located beyond the horizon and cannot be physically seen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    TAGS

    communications
    USMC
    15th MEU
    antenna
    radio operator
    Battalion Landing Team 1/4

