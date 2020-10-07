CNO Gilday Chooses NPS for His First-Ever Virtual Town Hall

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday held his first-ever Virtual Town Hall, July 9, with NPS students, faculty and staff on the receiving end. Gilday stressed the importance of maintaining advantage in the maritime, space and cyber environments, and also talked about the Task Force One Navy effort to improve inclusion within the sea services. (Courtesy Photo)

