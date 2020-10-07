Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Gilday Chooses NPS for His First-Ever Virtual Town Hall

    CNO Gilday Chooses NPS for His First-Ever Virtual Town Hall

    MONTEREY, CA

    07.10.2020

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday held his first-ever Virtual Town Hall, July 9, with NPS students, faculty and staff on the receiving end. Gilday stressed the importance of maintaining advantage in the maritime, space and cyber environments, and also talked about the Task Force One Navy effort to improve inclusion within the sea services. (Courtesy Photo)

    CNO Gilday Chooses NPS for His First-Ever Virtual Town Hall

