28th ECAB successfully "beds down" at Fort Hood, despite COVID-19

U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade are taking numerous COVID-19 precautions including a 14-day quarantine. During that quarantine, Soldiers are using separate tents for feeding, morale and exercise in order to limit the spread of any illnesses in common areas. Each cohort of barracks is assigned a separate cohort of tents.
28th ECAB successfully "beds down" at Fort Hood, amid COVID-19
