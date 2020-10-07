Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    28th ECAB successfully "beds down" at Fort Hood, despite COVID-19

    28th ECAB successfully &quot;beds down&quot; at Fort Hood, despite COVID-19

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade are taking numerous COVID-19 precautions including a 14-day quarantine. During that quarantine, Soldiers are using separate tents for feeding, morale and exercise in order to limit the spread of any illnesses in common areas. Each cohort of barracks is assigned a separate cohort of tents.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 19:21
    Photo ID: 6271629
    VIRIN: 200710-Z-IK914-003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th ECAB successfully "beds down" at Fort Hood, despite COVID-19, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    28th ECAB successfully "beds down" at Fort Hood, amid COVID-19

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    Helicopters
    28th Infantry Division
    Deploy
    logistics
    transportation
    28th CAB
    28th
    surgeon
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    28th Combat Aviation Brigade
    army aviation
    628th Aviation Support Battalion
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Aviators
    Helicopter
    mobilization
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    deployment
    Aviator
    Annville
    PAARNG
    FTIG
    ARNG
    28th ID
    628th ASB
    hand grenade
    PANG
    104th Aviation Regiment
    PNG
    Muir Army Airfield
    EAATS
    2-104th GSAB
    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion
    28th ECAB
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    Eastern ARNG Aviation Training Site
    fly army
    Wings of Iron
    Roll on
    test
    COVID-19
    ARTCOVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT