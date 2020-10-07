Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight line Friday: BRRRT edition [Image 3 of 4]

    Flight line Friday: BRRRT edition

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10. 2020. The 30 mm GAU-8/A seven-barrel Gatling gun is the primary armament of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 17:49
    Photo ID: 6271541
    VIRIN: 200710-F-CJ465-3026
    Resolution: 6493x4329
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight line Friday: BRRRT edition [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

