A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10. 2020. The 30 mm GAU-8/A seven-barrel Gatling gun is the primary armament of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 17:49
|Photo ID:
|6271540
|VIRIN:
|200710-F-CJ465-3017
|Resolution:
|7036x4691
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flight line Friday: BRRRT edition [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
