Soldiers from around the Wyoming Army National Guard certify as graders for the Army Combat Fitness Test at Camp Guernsey's Regional Training Institute. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez)
|06.10.2019
|07.10.2020 16:14
|6271464
|190611-Z-WQ035-0006
|5152x4120
|8.85 MB
|GUERNSEY, WY, US
|3
|0
|0
This work, Trainers prepare for new ACFT, by SFC Frank Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
