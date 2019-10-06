Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Trainers prepare for new ACFT

    Trainers prepare for new ACFT

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2019

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from around the Wyoming Army National Guard certify as graders for the Army Combat Fitness Test at Camp Guernsey's Regional Training Institute. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2019
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 16:14
    Photo ID: 6271464
    VIRIN: 190611-Z-WQ035-0006
    Resolution: 5152x4120
    Size: 8.85 MB
    Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trainers prepare for new ACFT, by SFC Frank Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    physical fitness
    Army
    Regional Training Institute
    Camp Guernsey
    certify
    Master Fitness Trainer
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT