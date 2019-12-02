Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual reenlistment

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2019

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Ricky Lips Jr., 403rd Maintenance Group aircraft fuels system craftsman, was reenlisted virtually by Lt. Col. Clinton Cash, 403rd Mission Support Group acting commander, July 10, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has kept members from physically participating in Unit Training Assemblies. The virtual reenlistments assist in maintaining 403rd Wing readiness and show a new way of completing the mission. (Photo illustration by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

