Virtual reenlistment

Tech. Sgt. Ricky Lips Jr., 403rd Maintenance Group aircraft fuels system craftsman, was reenlisted virtually by Lt. Col. Clinton Cash, 403rd Mission Support Group acting commander, July 10, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has kept members from physically participating in Unit Training Assemblies. The virtual reenlistments assist in maintaining 403rd Wing readiness and show a new way of completing the mission. (Photo illustration by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

