    Col. Miller takes final flight as 2nd BW commander [Image 3 of 3]

    Col. Miller takes final flight as 2nd BW commander

    LA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Martinez 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress prepares to land after flying over the 2nd Bomb Wing headquarters building at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 9, 2020. The flight, which included flight crew from the 20th Bomb Squadron, was Col. Michael Miller’s final flight as the 2nd BW commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Martinez)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 15:29
    Location: LA, US
    Barksdale AFB
    Stratofortress
    B-52H
    2nd Bomb Wing

