The 2nd Bomb Wing headquarters building and parade grounds shown in anticipation of a B-52H Stratofortress flyover at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 9, 2020. The flight, which included flight crew from the 20th Bomb Squadron, was Col. Michael Miller’s final flight as the 2nd BW commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 15:29 Photo ID: 6271413 VIRIN: 200709-F-XI160-1052 Resolution: 4974x2798 Size: 8.1 MB Location: LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Miller takes final flight as 2nd BW commander [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Daniel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.