Know Before You Go

Kayakers enjoy a day on the water at Pittsburgh District's Shenango River Lake. State rules may vary within the district’s footprint, however, when you are getting ready to go kayaking or fishing on any district-managed lake in a boat under 16 feet, you must always wear your life jacket.

