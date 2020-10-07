Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army, Air Force Officials Give Briefing on Training during Pandemic [Image 5 of 6]

    Army, Air Force Officials Give Briefing on Training during Pandemic

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Two senior military leaders discuss how military training is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The speakers are: Army Maj. Gen. Lonnie G. Hibbard, command of the Army Center for Initial Military Training at Fort Eustis, Virginia, and Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrea D. Tullos, commander of Second Air Force at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. The pair briefs reporters via telephone from the Pentagon, July 10, 2020. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 14:11
    Photo ID: 6271349
    VIRIN: 200710-D-XI929-1007
    Resolution: 7530x5020
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army, Air Force Officials Give Briefing on Training during Pandemic [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army, Air Force Officials Give Briefing on Training during Pandemic
    Army, Air Force Officials Give Briefing on Training during Pandemic
    Army, Air Force Officials Give Briefing on Training during Pandemic
    Army, Air Force Officials Give Briefing on Training during Pandemic
    Army, Air Force Officials Give Briefing on Training during Pandemic
    Army, Air Force Officials Give Briefing on Training during Pandemic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Press Briefing
    DoD
    Pentagon
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Training
    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT