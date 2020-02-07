ICSL - International Combat Lifesavers Course

U.S. Soldiers and German Soldiers and components of the police from Germany, apply combat first aid to a real person at the International Combat Lifesavers Course, Wackernheim, Germany, July 2, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)
