    ICSL - International Combat Lifesavers Course [Image 6 of 13]

    ICSL - International Combat Lifesavers Course

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Michele Wiencek 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Sgt. Chantel Burgess, assigned to C Company Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, apply combat first aid to a real person at the International Combat Lifesavers Course, Wackernheim, Germany, July 2, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 10:35
    Photo ID: 6271012
    VIRIN: 200702-A-LL070-0092
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICSL - International Combat Lifesavers Course [Image 13 of 13], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

