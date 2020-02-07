Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICSL - International Combat Lifesavers Course [Image 5 of 13]

    ICSL - International Combat Lifesavers Course

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Michele Wiencek 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Spc. Emilia Gilmer, assigned to the 66th Military Intelligance Brigade Company, apply combat first aid to a life like mannequin on the International Combat Lifesavers Course, Wackernheim, Germany, July 2, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 10:35
    Photo ID: 6271011
    VIRIN: 200702-A-LL070-0066
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICSL - International Combat Lifesavers Course [Image 13 of 13], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

