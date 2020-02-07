ICSL - International Combat Lifesavers Course

Spc. Emilia Gilmer, assigned to the 66th Military Intelligance Brigade Company, apply combat first aid to a life like mannequin on the International Combat Lifesavers Course, Wackernheim, Germany, July 2, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)

Date Taken: 07.02.2020
Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE