ICSL - International Combat Lifesavers Course

Spc. Emilia Gilmer, assigned to the 66th Military Intelligance Brigade Company, practice administering a tourniquet combat to a life like mannequin on the International Combat Lifesavers Course, Wackernheim, Germany, July 2, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)
|07.02.2020
|07.10.2020 10:35
|6271010
|200702-A-LL070-0052
|3600x2400
|5.35 MB
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|0
|2
|0
