Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 10:32 Photo ID: 6271004 VIRIN: 200611-F-LC363-001 Resolution: 1564x940 Size: 144.04 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Never said no: An Airman’s story of never giving up [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.