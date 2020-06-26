Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PWD Sigonella Reenlistment

    ITALY

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

    SIGONELLA, Italy (June 26, 2020) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Bryce Polito, of Batavia, New York, left, recites the oath of reenlistment while Utilitiesman 2nd Class Justin Guerrero, both assigned to the Public Works Department aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, flushes a fire hydrant on June 26, 2020. Polito’s primary responsibility while stationed at PWD Sigonella was to ensure all the fire hydrants were flushed and cleared of any dirty water and debris. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Bryan Rodriguez/Released)

