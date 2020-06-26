SIGONELLA, Italy (June 26, 2020) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Bryce Polito, of Batavia, New York, left, recites the oath of reenlistment while Utilitiesman 2nd Class Justin Guerrero, both assigned to the Public Works Department aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, flushes a fire hydrant on June 26, 2020. Polito’s primary responsibility while stationed at PWD Sigonella was to ensure all the fire hydrants were flushed and cleared of any dirty water and debris. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Bryan Rodriguez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 08:09
|Photo ID:
|6270848
|VIRIN:
|200626-N-HB733-0012
|Resolution:
|3831x2556
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PWD Sigonella Reenlistment, by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
