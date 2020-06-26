NSA Naples Donates Food to Local Italian Community

Religious Programs Specialist 2nd Class Bethany Caldwell, left, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Fred Hampton, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, load a box of food into a car for donation to local families in need while onboard Support Site in Naples, Italy, June 26, 2020. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

