    NSA Naples Donates Food to Local Italian Community [Image 2 of 2]

    NSA Naples Donates Food to Local Italian Community

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donavan K Patubo 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Religious Programs Specialist 2nd Class Bethany Caldwell, left, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Fred Hampton, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, load a box of food into a car for donation to local families in need while onboard Support Site in Naples, Italy, June 26, 2020. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 07:57
    Photo ID: 6270843
    VIRIN: 200626-N-HP061-2006
    Resolution: 3356x2237
    Size: 824.11 KB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Donates Food to Local Italian Community [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commissary
    Chapel
    NSA Naples
    Community Relations
    U.S. Navy
    Religious Ministries
    Food Donation

