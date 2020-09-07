NMCB-3 Starts Construction of Camp in Tinian

200708-N-HK422-1030 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (July 8, 2020) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Manuel Torres, from Las Vegas, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Tinian, places a marker on a stake during site surveying for a main road running though the detail’s camp. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Marcus Henley/Released)

