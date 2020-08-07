Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-3 Starts Construction of Camp in Tinian [Image 4 of 6]

    NMCB-3 Starts Construction of Camp in Tinian

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    200708-N-HK422-1022 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (July 8, 2020) Steelworker 3rd Class Bryce Thompson, from New Castle, Ind., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Tinian, hammers in nails for the prefabrication of walls for a Southwest Asia hut while constructing an expeditionary-style camp. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Marcus Henley/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 Starts Construction of Camp in Tinian [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

