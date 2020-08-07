200708-N-HK422-1005 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (July 8, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Thomas Jung, from Philadelphia, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, moves a slab of concrete with a front-end loader for building an expeditionary-style camp. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Marcus Henley/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 02:43 Photo ID: 6270769 VIRIN: 200708-N-HK422-1005 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.53 MB Location: TINIAN, MP Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB-3 Starts Construction of Camp in Tinian [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.