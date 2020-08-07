Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Scout Sniper Platoon conducts static live fire training

    31st MEU Scout Sniper Platoon conducts static live fire training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Marines with Scout Sniper Platoon, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducted a static live fire range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 8, 2020. The training allowed Marines to improve their proficiency in the fundamentals of marksmanship and to work on advanced techniques including long range precision shooting through barricades and improvised positions. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 00:40
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 31st MEU Scout Sniper Platoon conducts static live fire training [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Brienna Tuck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

