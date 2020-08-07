31st MEU Scout Sniper Platoon conducts static live fire training

Marines with Scout Sniper Platoon, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducted a static live fire range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 8, 2020. The training allowed Marines to improve their proficiency in the fundamentals of marksmanship and to work on advanced techniques including long range precision shooting through barricades and improvised positions. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)

