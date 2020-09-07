Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER Salutes "COVID Heroes"

    JBER Salutes “COVID Heroes”

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Justin Connaher 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration team pilot and commander, lands a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, July 9, 2020, as part of JBER Salutes, a two-day event to show appreciation to service members and nearly 100 Anchorage-area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. The service members and COVID Heroes, nominated for their support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, toured various areas of the installation, viewed exhibits and static displays of aircraft, and watched demonstrations by Explosive Ordnance Disposal, military working dog teams, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear experts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 23:26
    Photo ID: 6270647
    VIRIN: 200709-F-LX370-0833
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Salutes “COVID Heroes” [Image 10 of 10], by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

