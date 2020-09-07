U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration team pilot and commander, flies a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fight Squadron over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 9, 2020, as part of JBER Salutes, a two-day event to show of appreciation to service members and nearly 100 Anchorage-area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. The service members and COVID Heroes, nominated for their support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, toured various areas of the installation, viewed exhibits and static displays of aircraft, and watched demonstrations by Explosive Ordnance Disposal, military working dog teams, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear experts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

