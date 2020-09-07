Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBER Salutes [Image 8 of 13]

    JBER Salutes

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration team pilot and commander, flies a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fight Squadron over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 9, 2020, as part of JBER Salutes, a two-day event to show of appreciation to service members and nearly 100 Anchorage-area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. The service members and COVID Heroes, nominated for their support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, toured various areas of the installation, viewed exhibits and static displays of aircraft, and watched demonstrations by Explosive Ordnance Disposal, military working dog teams, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear experts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 23:23
    Photo ID: 6270631
    VIRIN: 200709-F-HY271-0008
    Resolution: 6091x4061
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Salutes [Image 13 of 13], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBER Salutes local COVID-19 Heroes
    JBER Salutes
    JBER Salutes
    JBER Salutes local COVID-19 Heroes
    JBER Salutes
    JBER Salutes
    JBER Salutes
    JBER Salutes
    JBER Salutes
    JBER Salutes
    JBER Salutes
    JBER Salutes
    JBER Salutes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    F-22 Raptor
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT