    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Marching Drills [Image 27 of 34]

    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Marching Drills

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. –  Academy basic cadets participate in the first phase of basic cadet training with marching drills on July 8, 2020 on the Terrazzo at the U.S. Air Force Academy. The global COVID-19 pandemic changed the way in which the more than 1,100 basic cadets train by keeping in mind social distancing and facemask rules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

