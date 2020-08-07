U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Marching Drills

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Academy basic cadets participate in the first phase of basic cadet training with marching drills on July 8, 2020 on the Terrazzo at the U.S. Air Force Academy. The global COVID-19 pandemic changed the way in which the more than 1,100 basic cadets train by keeping in mind social distancing and facemask rules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

