Navy Parachute Team parades the U.S. flag during Independence Day jump

200704-N-IQ655-1087 SAN DIEGO (July 4, 2020) A Member of the United States Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, parades the U.S. flag during a demonstration jump on the 4th of July. The Leap Frogs are based in San Diego and perform aerial parachute demonstrations around the nation in support of Naval Special Warfare and Navy recruiting. (U.S. Navy photo by James Woods)

